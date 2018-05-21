3 comments

  • Ben GiffordBen Gifford, 8 minutes ago

    Now I don't have to miss the ads I usually would when I walk briskly away.

    1 point
  • Vince RenfroVince Renfro, a minute ago

    I'm too tinfoil for this. I always keep my cam covered

    0 points
  • Mattias HMattias H, 1 hour ago

    Ye, so i noticed Chrome has a new FaceDetector API which basically lets you detect faces in images easily, so what if we could pause youtube when you're going to make a sandwich?

    GIF Demo

    0 points