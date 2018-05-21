Look Away to Pause YouTube (Experimental Chrome Extension) (github.com)
2 hours ago from Mattias H, mattias.lol
Now I don't have to miss the ads I usually would when I walk briskly away.
I'm too tinfoil for this. I always keep my cam covered
Ye, so i noticed Chrome has a new FaceDetector API which basically lets you detect faces in images easily, so what if we could pause youtube when you're going to make a sandwich?
