Bootsketch Landing page updates + Free Demo (Looking for feedback)

Hey Everyone! Made a handful of updated to bootsketch.com over the last few weeks. Updated my positioning a bit (Thanks to Julian Shapiro's Growth Guide)

and now I'm looking for feedback from the design community. Would LOVE any feedback / constructive criticism on the landing page, the free demo, or anything else that comes to mind.

Are there any unanswered questions that you'd like to see on the landing page? Does the demo do a good job of giving you a preview of the full version?

Thus far I've pushed 4 updates since the original version. If you were one of the initial purchases, I'd love to hear your thoughts on the progress of the project, and what you'd like to see in the upcoming updates.

Thanks DN!