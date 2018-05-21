4 comments

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 5 hours ago

    And developer jobs too.

    1 point
  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 1 hour ago

    design systems will replace... FOOD!

    1 point
  • Sean LesterSean Lester, 10 minutes ago

    I'm sure this makes much more sense to someone whose context is "companies that hire like 800 designers." Yeah, they probably won't need to employ 800 designers.

    For most companies — someone still needs to design the systems, and that probably does not imply less designers if they're already working with a very small team.

    Not being in the bay area, getting qualified help for product design is hard because no one comes with experience building products. A design system for our team would ease the burden by making design wins easier to share and scale.

    Yeah, I think most designers should do more than just craft UI — like prototype, ensure quality handoff by learning something about code, learn some product and UX skills, learn prototyping etc. There will at least need to be SOME master UI craftspeople out there as well.

    0 points
  • Jared KrauseJared Krause, 1 minute ago

    You are the only person I have interviewed who has said that.

    What? I'm sure everyone agrees that design systems save design time, ultimately requiring less designers.

    0 points