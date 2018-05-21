Design systems will replace design jobs (designsystems.com)
6 hours ago from Sam Solomon, Product Designer at SalesLoft
6 hours ago from Sam Solomon, Product Designer at SalesLoft
And developer jobs too.
design systems will replace... FOOD!
I'm sure this makes much more sense to someone whose context is "companies that hire like 800 designers." Yeah, they probably won't need to employ 800 designers.
For most companies — someone still needs to design the systems, and that probably does not imply less designers if they're already working with a very small team.
Not being in the bay area, getting qualified help for product design is hard because no one comes with experience building products. A design system for our team would ease the burden by making design wins easier to share and scale.
Yeah, I think most designers should do more than just craft UI — like prototype, ensure quality handoff by learning something about code, learn some product and UX skills, learn prototyping etc. There will at least need to be SOME master UI craftspeople out there as well.
You are the only person I have interviewed who has said that.
What? I'm sure everyone agrees that design systems save design time, ultimately requiring less designers.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now