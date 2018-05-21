Edit, Share & Collaborate websites feedback(s) just like on Google docs (canvasflip.com)
1 hour ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by ❤️
1 hour ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by ❤️
Yo! DNers!!
If you are using legacy tools (Screenshot + email) for collaborating feedback on your website development, you may be wasting hundreds of productive hours every week.
With Visual inspector on-site integration, you can get 10x faster feedback collaboration on your website. It's as simple as collaborating with Google document.. :)
Here's how you re-claim your time & productivity:
Leading web development agencies use Visual Inspector to save upto $4,000 every month.
Benefits of On-site integration: 1. Works on all major browsers - Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Edge. 2. Supports HTML, WordPress, React or any other framework 3. Integrates in 10-seconds or less
Annnnd, there's also an special lifetime deal announcement for our awesome community - once we come to the top 3. So, upvote, share & love and stay tuned..
Cheers!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now