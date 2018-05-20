Learn to love your bad ideas (studiofellow.com)
2 hours ago from Justin Jackson, Maker
I can completely identify with this sentiment:
I had failure after failure—every idea looked great as a sketch but completely fell apart when I began the design. And, I found that I wasn’t able to judge my work clearly. I’d fall in love with an idea, only to come back the next day and realize how terribly wrong I’d been.
