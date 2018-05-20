GIFs of website interaction... How are you making them?

2 hours ago from , Designer

I've been seeing a lot of this lately. How are people producing GIFs of website interaction and animation?

e.g. https://twitter.com/studiomotio/status/992342407898386438

Are there specific tools? Screen recorders? In something like After Effects?

1 comment

  • wasil arwasil ar, 1 minute ago

    Having same curiosity. Would love to hear some technics and tools. I created once using principle and compressed it with gif tool but the result is not good. Either slow or barely readable

    0 points