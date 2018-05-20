GIFs of website interaction... How are you making them?
2 hours ago from Stuart T, Designer
I've been seeing a lot of this lately. How are people producing GIFs of website interaction and animation?
e.g. https://twitter.com/studiomotio/status/992342407898386438
Are there specific tools? Screen recorders? In something like After Effects?
