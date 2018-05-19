What's the best non-Adobe product for animation design? And where are the best tutorials for that product?
16 hours ago from Jon Sutherland, Product designer / software developer
I'm interested in learning how to do animation for logos, UI, etc. and am not a big fan of Adobe's pricing model, so would therefore like to avoid After Effects. What are the other most-used tools for animation? And do you know of any good tutorials to help me get started?
