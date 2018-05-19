What's the best non-Adobe product for animation design? And where are the best tutorials for that product?

I'm interested in learning how to do animation for logos, UI, etc. and am not a big fan of Adobe's pricing model, so would therefore like to avoid After Effects. What are the other most-used tools for animation? And do you know of any good tutorials to help me get started?

    I really enjoy using Tumult Hype (https://tumult.com/hype/) – it's a very straightforward app, similar to Sketch in that it's built around HTML design paradigms.

    However, you can export animations as web apps, GIFs or MP4 video – so I use it all the time to create quick sketch animations.

