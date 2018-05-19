“A design that merges iOS and Android”

As designers, we are often asked to design cross-platform apps.

However, the design systems behind iOS and Android are vastly different.

Small examples include the way that indicators are treated on table views (the chevron on the right side); or small touches on tab bars (on Android, the label is only supposed to be shown on the active item).

Larger is the way movement is depicted. Android has a concept of transitioning elements from screen to screen. iOS has relatively strict view hierarchies and the animations are mostly on the full view.

If you try to explain these differences in a client meeting, the client will probably acknowledge them, then start talking about budget and in the end you have to deal with the problem anyway.

I have been exploring React Native (from the design side) which allows you to more easily build custom cross-platform interfaces (versus starting a native Android and iOS app from scratch).

However, in a custom UI you still have to decide which combination you make between iOS and Android.

Any thoughts? How do you deal with this problem?