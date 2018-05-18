How do you annotate design changes to your dev team?

Hello designers!

I am looking to improve my design process and some tips and opinions from you would be amazing.

There is always one pain in my process that keeps me annoying over and over.

Let's say I sent a design to devs for them to start coding it. After a while I have to change something in the design, based off some feedback or after metrics come in. I then have to go over all my design decisions and changes again to list them out for the devs. Either in person or via GitHub issue etc.

But I find this quite frustrating - going back and annotating everything manually. Especially when small changes (like copy changes, slightly changed color shade…) are overlooked and don't make it to the final release - it's extra annoying. I'm I alone in this?

How do you communicate these design changes to your dev team? If you do it manually, any tips to make this less painful? Do you use any tools or frameworks for this?