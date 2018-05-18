How do you annotate design changes to your dev team?

Hello designers!

I am looking to improve my design process and some tips and opinions from you would be amazing.

There is always one pain in my process that keeps me annoying over and over.

Let's say I sent a design to devs for them to start coding it. After a while I have to change something in the design, based off some feedback or after metrics come in. I then have to go over all my design decisions and changes again to list them out for the devs. Either in person or via GitHub issue etc.

But I find this quite frustrating - going back and annotating everything manually. Especially when small changes (like copy changes, slightly changed color shade…) are overlooked and don't make it to the final release - it's extra annoying. I'm I alone in this?

How do you communicate these design changes to your dev team? If you do it manually, any tips to make this less painful? Do you use any tools or frameworks for this?

  • Derek Rudd, a minute ago

    I agree with Paul. I would like to add that i upload the changes to Zeplin and then leave a comment for them before i walk over and talk to them.

  • Paul Gates, 2 minutes ago

    A few direct suggestions:

    1. Discuss this issue with your team. This is a team process, and they should have some input on how you work as a collective.

    2. For small changes, work out a process with your team that allows you to review a build before it goes out. You should have the ability to hold a release back if you don't think it's ready. Document anything you'd like fixed, prioritize it as a team, and focus on a few things at once. Be flexible.

    3. Larger changes should not come as a surprise to your developers. Get them engaged in the feedback and your rationale before you run off making decisions on your own. This way, you build trust and help to maintain focus on important UX issues for your team.

    Lastly: tools, frameworks, and process will never trump a good relationship with your team. Making collectively agreed upon design decisions via communication is your most important job. The little details that annoy you will be much easier to address if your team trusts you and your process is focused.

  • Emile-Victor PortenartEmile-Victor Portenart, a minute ago

    Hi Jan,

    Here in at our Team we work with Trello but the issue is the same. As a designer I want to communicate to my dev in a way that he's going to listen to it and do the fix, especially if it's an easy one like copy/change an illustration/new style for a button etc etc.

    For your developer to see it and listen to it, I think the best place to in his Github via github issues. I use www.marker.io to capture a screenshot, annotate it and create in 1-click a Trello card ( you're going to do a github issue ).

    Your dev will see that issue with a clear screenshot, the url of the page where you want to make the change, some browser information and you can even attach a new design if you want.

    I think that's the easiest way to be listened by your devs if you can't fix these small glitches yourself.

    Also, I may be a bit biased because I'm the founder of Marker.io :-)

