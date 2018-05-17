6 comments
Andrew Conn, a minute ago
Most large tech companies have stipulations in their contracts that disallow outside work — that the company owns all IP created by the employee during employment.
Marc Olivier Lapierre, 29 minutes ago
Seems great! Hopefully you'll expand to other companies (and agencies?) soon.
Beto de Castro Moreira, 1 minute ago
Thanks so much, Marc! We will definitely get in touch as soon as we have something more complete. Cheers!
Kerrin Mclaughlin, 11 minutes ago
Why do you have to be from a "top tech company"?
Beto de Castro Moreira, a minute ago
Great question! I decided to start with a niche as I believe it makes it easier to launch and reach out to early adopters. It's not a solid rule tho, I'm open to test and learn as I go. Any suggestions?
Beto de Castro Moreira, 1 hour ago
Any designers here from one of the available companies?
After reading about side-projects that have gone big (e.g. Github, Slack, Basecamp, Twitter, AppSumo), I got excited and built Sidemake.com in an attempt to have a place for focussed discussions about side-projects.
This initial version is available for designers, developers and product pros with day-jobs at a limited number of tech companies, so if you work in one of them, or know someone who does, feel free to check it out.
Thanks :)
