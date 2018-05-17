6 comments

  • Andrew ConnAndrew Conn, a minute ago

    Most large tech companies have stipulations in their contracts that disallow outside work — that the company owns all IP created by the employee during employment.

    0 points
  • Marc Olivier LapierreMarc Olivier Lapierre, 29 minutes ago

    Seems great! Hopefully you'll expand to other companies (and agencies?) soon.

    0 points
  • Kerrin Mclaughlin, 11 minutes ago

    Why do you have to be from a "top tech company"?

    0 points
    • Beto de Castro Moreira, a minute ago

      Great question! I decided to start with a niche as I believe it makes it easier to launch and reach out to early adopters. It's not a solid rule tho, I'm open to test and learn as I go. Any suggestions?

      0 points
  • Beto de Castro Moreira, 1 hour ago

    Any designers here from one of the available companies?

    After reading about side-projects that have gone big (e.g. Github, Slack, Basecamp, Twitter, AppSumo), I got excited and built Sidemake.com in an attempt to have a place for focussed discussions about side-projects.

    This initial version is available for designers, developers and product pros with day-jobs at a limited number of tech companies, so if you work in one of them, or know someone who does, feel free to check it out.

    Thanks :)

    0 points