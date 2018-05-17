Maze now supports Marvel prototypes! (maze.design)
2 hours ago from Jonathan Widawski, CEO at Maze.design
2 hours ago from Jonathan Widawski, CEO at Maze.design
Hey all,
We've worked closely with the Marvel team, and I'm really excited to announce that we're now supporting Marvel prototypes!
Also, we've had the amazing Romain Briaux (https://dribbble.com/romainbriaux) re-designing our landing page, can't wait to hear your thoughts :)
