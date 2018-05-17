1 comment
Matthew John, 1 hour ago
We are a small team of ex-engineers from Adobe and Disney trying to make professional video design and creation fast and easy. We built and launched Typito (typito.com) a year back. We've been getting decent traction since then with marketers and agencies using the product and the likes of Buffer featuring us.
An important learning we got in the past few months after launching Typito is that a very big factor that stands between professional videos and the rest is the use of high quality motion graphic text effects. And unfortunately this is something that's restricted to a smaller circle of expertise in Adobe After Effects (and other complicated tools) supported by market-places like MotionArray and VideoBlocks. We've been working on making these text effects easily accessible for the past few months and have come up with our first collection of customisable text effects sorted by the most searched use-cases and the best brands that use them.
Would love to know what you think about this project. Looking forward to some tough feedback. Also curious to know what you think of building a market-place for easy to use templates with a bunch of third party video apps integrated (currently these templates only work on Typito) and a guild of motion graphic artists contributing to it (while getting paid of course).
Note: I've mostly been a lurker here since joining the community last year when I started learning how to use Sketch for design. Guilty of that, but I hope that doesn't stop you from participating in this conversation. Thanks!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now