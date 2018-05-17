3 comments

  • Jurn W, 1 hour ago

    Hello Designer News!

    I regularly want to share what I've worked on with others on Twitter or Slack/Telegram.

    However, sharing a simple screenshot always was a bit too bland for my taste... I wanted to make it look better. Give it a background, put it in a fake window with some shadows etc.

    You can do this in Photoshop or Sketch with some templates but that takes a lot of time if you just quickly want to share something with friends or coworkers.

    That's why I build Screely. With Screely you can instantly generate a beautiful image from a simple screenshot without needing to dive into Photoshop or Sketch first.

    Upload an image, choose your background color and hit that download button so you can share it with others.

    I have many more features I want to add like gradient backgrounds, ability to generate an image without the fake window, adjusting the padding and size and much more customization options. But I first wanted to ship the MVP and get some feedback from others and hear their opinions.

    You might have already seen Screely since it was #1 on Product Hunt Yesterday with over 1000 upvotes and it was also featured on the front page of Hacker News.

    PS. I only started to learn programming pretty recently so if you find a bug or something weird. Let me know and I'll try to fix it as fast as possible.

    • Akshay KadamAkshay Kadam, 6 minutes ago

      Make a toggle button for people who don't want to add window

      Currently I am making a Desktop App & it already has Title Bar so no need for that for me so you can add or remove it.

      Another one is increasing the height of title bar & window icons because sometimes it looks too short

      Love it, its beautiful

      • Jurn W, a minute ago

        Thanks Akshay! Toggling the fake window on or off is on the product roadmap and will be added in the near future!

        I will look into the second issue to see if I can work on scaling it better.

