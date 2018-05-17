Screely – Instantly turn screenshots into beautiful images (screely.com)
2 hours ago from Jurn W, Maker of things
Hello Designer News!
I regularly want to share what I've worked on with others on Twitter or Slack/Telegram.
However, sharing a simple screenshot always was a bit too bland for my taste... I wanted to make it look better. Give it a background, put it in a fake window with some shadows etc.
You can do this in Photoshop or Sketch with some templates but that takes a lot of time if you just quickly want to share something with friends or coworkers.
That's why I build Screely. With Screely you can instantly generate a beautiful image from a simple screenshot without needing to dive into Photoshop or Sketch first.
Upload an image, choose your background color and hit that download button so you can share it with others.
I have many more features I want to add like gradient backgrounds, ability to generate an image without the fake window, adjusting the padding and size and much more customization options. But I first wanted to ship the MVP and get some feedback from others and hear their opinions.
You might have already seen Screely since it was #1 on Product Hunt Yesterday with over 1000 upvotes and it was also featured on the front page of Hacker News.
PS. I only started to learn programming pretty recently so if you find a bug or something weird. Let me know and I'll try to fix it as fast as possible.
Make a toggle button for people who don't want to add window
Currently I am making a Desktop App & it already has Title Bar so no need for that for me so you can add or remove it.
Another one is increasing the height of title bar & window icons because sometimes it looks too short
Love it, its beautiful
Thanks Akshay! Toggling the fake window on or off is on the product roadmap and will be added in the near future!
I will look into the second issue to see if I can work on scaling it better.
