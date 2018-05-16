#5ThingsinFigma Challenge
3 hours ago from Victor Kernes, Freelance Designer
Recently started this design challenge for the month of May. The goal is to push Figma, a UI design tool, towards making realistic or skeuomorphic types of things.
I‘ve been posting daily over on Dribbble if you all want to check it out or join in on the challenge. https://dribbble.com/victorkernes
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now