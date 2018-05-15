Live Now: UX / UI design with Alissa Suzanne, Zachery Nielson and Meagan Fisher
1 hour ago from Max Lind, sometimes Maxwell
1 hour ago from Max Lind, sometimes Maxwell
For our live stream this week on Behance we’re focusing on UX / UI design, with 3 designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach designing user interfaces. It’s a great week to get inspired! Chat with us directly in the Behance chat pod.
WHERE:http://behance.net/live
WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30am PST, to 3:30pm PST. Archives will be available on the Creative Cloud YouTube channel: https://adobe.ly/AdobeLivePlaylist
WHO:
Alissa Suzanne is a UX/UI and graphic designer specializing in brand development. Alissa will focus on designing and prototyping a fictional gym app. Over the three days she will use inspiration from an existing gym app, alongside UI kits, to design three distinct user experiences. If you want to learnhow to incorporate UI kits into your process, this is the series for you. https://www.behance.net/alissasuzanne
Meagan Fisher is a web designer, product designer, and front-end developer whose work focuses on products and services that honor their user's humanity and help improve our world. This week Meagan will lead us through the process of designing and prototyping an owl inspired mobile app. She will be introducing us to her wireframe process, exploring styles, and dispensing valuable prototyping tips along the way. https://www.behance.net/owltastic
Zachery Nielson is an American designer and entrepreneur born and raised in the Rocky Mountains. He is currently near Salt Lake City, working as a freelance interface designer and WordPress developer. Join Zachery as he shares his extensive interface design knowledge and leads us through the creation of three unique experiences this week: a web experience for startups, an e-commerce app for retail, and a smart watch app for music. https://www.behance.net/zacherynielson
You can view the exact schedule and times at:https://www.behance.net/live/schedule We stream every Tue / Wed / Thur on Behance, changing up topics each week. If you have any requests or suggestions for themes, format, topics, guests or anything else, just leave a comment below.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now