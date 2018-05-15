Adobe XD Free Starter Plan & May Update

Hi Everyone,

Happy May! We’re excited to announce a new release and the introduction of a new Starter plan that makes Adobe XD available to anyone for free! Download XD for free here or from the Creative Cloud desktop app. The Starter plan includes Adobe XD, 2 GB of Cloud Storage, Typekit free, and up to 1 active shared design spec and 1 active shared prototype.

Also as follow up to the XD April release, we are pleased to share with you the latest update to XD with time saving features and top requested features from the community:

Improvements to opening Photoshop and Sketch files directly in XD

Quickly replace symbols

Password Protected Design Specs

Paste to multiple artboards

To get the details on what’s new, check out the release post here . Also be sure to check out the latest features in action on Adobe Live starting today through May 17 from 9 AM - 5:00 PM PDT!

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you, Kyle from the XD Team