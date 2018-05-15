Hey guys!

Phase v1 coming early this summer is all about creating Interactions.

Meanwhile, our design team is looking ahead and working on the next versions and features - which we'll be shipping soon.

Today we're happy sharing with you our Dynamic Layouts model. We're confident it'll finally let the content in our prototypes flow and adapt dynamically. Just like it does in the real web and mobile apps.

Layouts In Phase — { Panta Rhei* } - read the full post on Medium.

Your suggestions and thoughts matter a lot to us! Let's chat in the #discussions channel in Phase Community or in the comments below!

Yours, Phase Team