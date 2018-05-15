Dynamic Layouts In Phase — { Panta Rhei* }

2 hours ago from , CMO @ Phase

Hey guys!

Phase v1 coming early this summer is all about creating Interactions.

Meanwhile, our design team is looking ahead and working on the next versions and features - which we'll be shipping soon.

Today we're happy sharing with you our Dynamic Layouts model. We're confident it'll finally let the content in our prototypes flow and adapt dynamically. Just like it does in the real web and mobile apps.

Layouts In Phase — { Panta Rhei* } - read the full post on Medium.

Your suggestions and thoughts matter a lot to us! Let's chat in the #discussions channel in Phase Community or in the comments below!

Yours, Phase Team

2 comments

  • Sebastian Winther, 35 minutes ago

    I'm looking forward to trying Phase once you launch. It seems like you guys are working on solving a lot of the problems that exist in our current digital design tools, so thank you for that.

    One thing that I couldn't help to think reading through your post, though: wow that's a lot of different buttons and input fields. Of course it's always hard to have a valid opinion on this without actually having tried out the tool, but it seems to be, well ... overly complicated?

    I really enjoyed this talk by Kevin from Subform about how they chose their layout model.

    What are your thoughts on simplicity/ease of use vs loads of features?

    0 points
    • Wojciech Dobry, a minute ago

      Hey Sebastian, thanks a lot for your comment!

      We definitely want to include this whole model without any limitations. The UI that you see inside the article is not in its final form yet. Some of the features will be moved into the workspace, some of them visible for specific element types. We strive to provide to simplest UX and UI possible. The article covers our thinking about layouts, but it doesn't show their final form.

      Thanks, Wojciech from Phase

      0 points