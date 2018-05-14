2 comments

  • Denis RojcykDenis Rojcyk, 1 minute ago

    As with everything in design, it really comes down to your target audience, your app/web and vibe you are going for.

    • I have seen websites which overdid it and ended up looking chaotic
    • I have seen websites which were heavily typo oriented and it brightened the feeling of the website and made them look friendly.
    • I have seen websites which used them sporadically and even then it completely missed the tone of the rest of the UI.
    • I have seen apps which used them to enhance the experience (for example rating of customer support?) and it worked well.
    • I also use one emoji on my website, and I think it looks pretty decent?

    So ... yeah, it depends.

    0 points
  • James Young, a minute ago

    The only way I know what most emojis are is if I search for them so assuming I have even the slightest idea what one is meant to convey in a UI would drive me insane.

    I assume however that as an over 40 I wouldn't be the target audience of a UI that uses emoji.

    0 points