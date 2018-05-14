Designers, how do you feel about the use of emojis as parts of the UI?
11 hours ago from Jason Li, Design Co-founder @ TomYum [tomyum.design]
Curious about your thoughts.
As with everything in design, it really comes down to your target audience, your app/web and vibe you are going for.
So ... yeah, it depends.
The only way I know what most emojis are is if I search for them so assuming I have even the slightest idea what one is meant to convey in a UI would drive me insane.
I assume however that as an over 40 I wouldn't be the target audience of a UI that uses emoji.
