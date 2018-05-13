Portfolio: Zoltán Hosszú
22 hours ago from Zoltán Hosszú, ⚡️ Creator of things ⚡️
Hey DN,
I just launched my new portfolio website and I would love to have some feedback:
I always hated having a static PDF to send when some companies asked for a CV. So my main goal was to have a better solution to that and to have a clean and simple look, while also having some personality to it. I’m also planning to optimize the print version a bit, so if someone reaaaalllyyy needed a PDF I could just generate from that.
I would love any feedback ❤️
