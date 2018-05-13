Portfolio: Zoltán Hosszú

22 hours ago from , ⚡️ Creator of things ⚡️

Hey DN,

I just launched my new portfolio website and I would love to have some feedback:

zoltan.co

I always hated having a static PDF to send when some companies asked for a CV. So my main goal was to have a better solution to that and to have a clean and simple look, while also having some personality to it. I’m also planning to optimize the print version a bit, so if someone reaaaalllyyy needed a PDF I could just generate from that.

I would love any feedback ❤️

2 comments

  • Ram Kumar Gajurel, a minute ago

    Great Work Mate.. Keep going Good luck

    0 points
  • Brandon ZellBrandon Zell, 27 minutes ago

    GAget! Around 2013 or something my dashboard was full of GAget graphs. It was awesome. Thanks!

    The new portfolio looks nice. Could be good to highlight your projects in a more obvious way.

    Love the "17 people think this is cool" feature. That's a fun touch.

    0 points