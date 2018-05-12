Anyone Using A 43" Monitor For Work?

Im currently using two 27" displays but thinking of getting rid of them both and using a 43" LG 43UD79 display + my MacBook screen. But this seems like it might be excessive. Anyone using and liking a huge monitor like this?

  • BAKAkid .osakaBAKAkid .osaka, 20 minutes ago

    I currently use a 42inch HD tv and a 27inch qhd monitor, my work has mainly revolved around pixel art for a while now, so the low resolution of the 42" monitor doesn't bother me at all.

    i do want to get a 4k 42 or something, but I'm not doing as much work on that rig as i used to at the moment, so not dropping the coin.

    i love the large size, haven't really seen any downside (except for when i need higher resolution for something, but then i swap to the other monitor).

    when i do more work on this workstation ,i will be upgrading to something high res and large size.

  • Catalin CimpanuCatalin Cimpanu, 2 hours ago

    Wow... never heard one this big being available for sale until now.

    • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 1 minute ago

      Yeah, but apparently the one I linked isn’t very good. I have a 42” TV and I think it would just be too big. So I’m looking at 32” 4K displays, I think that might be the sweet spot.

