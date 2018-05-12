Anyone Using A 43" Monitor For Work?
1 day ago from Mike Stevenson, https://www.mike.af
Im currently using two 27" displays but thinking of getting rid of them both and using a 43" LG 43UD79 display + my MacBook screen. But this seems like it might be excessive. Anyone using and liking a huge monitor like this?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now