Fugue - free stock music for videos, games, UI and other projects (icons8.com)
1 hour ago from Nastya Grebneva, Icons8 Community manager
Today we've released a collection of 700 hand-picked music tracks - https://www.producthunt.com/posts/fugue-2
It was a new experience for us, it took us 6 months to choose composers (of course we hired a special person with a good music taste for this since we're a team of designers and developers).
One of the challenging tasks was to categorize the music. We asked our users to participate - hundreds of people helped us.
Tell us what do you think! Design? Choice of music? Usability?
And we will be thrilled if you send us your projects with these tracks.
P.S. Some people said that it is also a great playlist for a creative process.
