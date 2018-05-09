Jony Ive Interview - Apple, Influence, and Ive (hodinkee.com)
2 hours ago from Guilherme Schmitt, Designer at Intrepid
2 hours ago from Guilherme Schmitt, Designer at Intrepid
Thanks for sharing! This was a fun one to work on.
"I don’t look at watches for their relationship to popular culture, which I know is so much of the fun – but rather as somehow the distillation of craft, ingenuity, miniaturization, and of the art of making."
Such a Jony thing to say. Great interview!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now