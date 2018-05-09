Google's Zeplin? (material.io)

  • Joel Cook, 20 minutes ago

    Ok, this is pretty great. Just uploaded a quick test project and it seems super close zeplin. Only things that I haven't figured out how to do is turn on the document grid and exporting assets from the design. Maybe I just need to spend a little more time playing around with it. But overall really impressed and am seriously considering phasing out of zeplin and into this.

