1 comment

  • Brandon ZellBrandon Zell, 23 minutes ago

    This was possibly my favorite part of the keynote. Kind of blew my mind. The three things that stood out to me were:

    1. Very natural/human-like speech. (this really caught me off guard)
    2. Ability to handle new questions/direction of conversation.
    3. Ability to understand English spoken with an accent.
    0 points