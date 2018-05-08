Remote Jobs Club
1 hour ago from Siimon Sander, Entrepreneur
There are too many remote job boards out there, but I still wasn't happy with them. Most of the remote job-boards out there crawl the internet & accept submission from sketchy companies because they get paid.
Remote Jobs Club's goal is to send high-quality remote jobs every week that are manually picked and verified.
Thoughts?
