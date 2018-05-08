Remote Jobs Club

1 hour ago from , Entrepreneur

There are too many remote job boards out there, but I still wasn't happy with them. Most of the remote job-boards out there crawl the internet & accept submission from sketchy companies because they get paid.

Remote Jobs Club's goal is to send high-quality remote jobs every week that are manually picked and verified.

Thoughts?

1 comment

  • Mark Craig, 38 minutes ago

    90% of the jobs at job boards are for just US citizens. hopefully you can combat that.

    0 points