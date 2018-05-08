At which mobile resolution do you design?

Most of my work consists in designing responsive websites, and for mobile I’ve always been using iPhone5 artboards (320px width), so that I can design at the smallest screen-width scenario and have full control of how things will look at this size.

But recently my iPhone5 died, and I have no real device to preview and test my designs at this resolution. So I am thinking to just start designing at 375px and use my iPhone7 to live preview, while still keeping in mind that 8-9% of all traffic is viewed at 320px (at least on my clients websites).

I was wondering.. what’s your mobile artboard size of choice, and why?

Thanks for sharing!