  Ken M (No, not that one), 9 hours ago

    Direct link for anyone who wants to bypass dribbble: http://danielcanetti.com

  Brandon Zell, 1 minute ago

    Every time I change pages, I get a full-screen quote that says:

    Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works. - Steve Jobs

    Which is ironic, because it takes 10 seconds between every page navigation because of this quote! That's what I would call: not working well.

    That aside, I think the site looks great! Nice typography, colors, and use of whitespace.

    Could be helpful to have a heading for the timeline items on your about page. First I thought they were examples of your work, then I thought they were blog posts, and finally I realized it was more like a timeline.

