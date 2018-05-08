Daniel Canetti Portfolio (dribbble.com)
Direct link for anyone who wants to bypass dribbble: http://danielcanetti.com
Every time I change pages, I get a full-screen quote that says:
Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works. - Steve Jobs
Which is ironic, because it takes 10 seconds between every page navigation because of this quote! That's what I would call: not working well.
That aside, I think the site looks great! Nice typography, colors, and use of whitespace.
Could be helpful to have a heading for the timeline items on your about page. First I thought they were examples of your work, then I thought they were blog posts, and finally I realized it was more like a timeline.
