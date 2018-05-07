Can't figure out what a specific UI element is called
2 hours ago from Jen Pearce
Is there a specific name for a UI element where you can increment/decrement the shown value by 1 using up/down arrows? The field also supports direct input of a specific number.
Example width/height inputs in sketch
