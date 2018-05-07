UX Playbook (uxplaybook.hanno.co)
5 hours ago from Scott Thomas, UX/UI Designer
5 hours ago from Scott Thomas, UX/UI Designer
I'm actually collecting playbooks and here's my list (apart from hanno):
As for hanno, I loved their case studies, which are now removed since they focused on healthcare. But they also got this: https://github.com/wearehanno/designthinking/wiki
I recently had a client referenced playbook.cio.gov. For some reason it got me thinking and I went down a rabbit hole and found this site.
I like of like the idea to onboard new designers, unity processes, or just educate sales/clients on this mythical buzzword "UX".
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now