  • Jeff Sheldon, 5 hours ago

    Just launched our new site for Gather → gathersystem.com

    Last year Gather raised over $430,000 on Kickstarter and now we finally have it available for purchase.

    We (my brother and I) have spent the past 6 months designing and developing this from scratch and are really pumped with how it turned out, especially the configure page. We're using Shopify and Wordpress similar to how we built Ugmonk.

    Would love to here your thoughts and feedback!

