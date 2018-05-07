Gather - new site is live! (gathersystem.com)
6 hours ago from Jeff Sheldon, Ugmonk
6 hours ago from Jeff Sheldon, Ugmonk
Just launched our new site for Gather → gathersystem.com
Last year Gather raised over $430,000 on Kickstarter and now we finally have it available for purchase.
We (my brother and I) have spent the past 6 months designing and developing this from scratch and are really pumped with how it turned out, especially the configure page. We're using Shopify and Wordpress similar to how we built Ugmonk.
Would love to here your thoughts and feedback!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now