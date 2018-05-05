Figma design templates for any material app

Grab this free Figma design templates. Will help you to learn 8dp grid and proper constraints to deliver responsiveness to your app layouts.

https://www.figma.com/file/KD9NdsxXoxoAh7asikH1GPng/Figma-design-templates

Made with Mobile design system for Figma. Dedicated to accelerate your prototyping and speed up the development time.

Features

• 250+ components and 100+ app screens as components library for Figma.

• Smart architecture for a few-clicks customization

• Guided with descriptive documentation / onboarding

• Made to fit for both of desktop & mobile applications

• Material guidelines followed + custom design modules

• Perfect organized for quick prototyping using Figma 'Instance' features