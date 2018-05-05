Figma design templates for any material app
3 hours ago from Kamushken Roman, setproduct.com
Grab this free Figma design templates. Will help you to learn 8dp grid and proper constraints to deliver responsiveness to your app layouts.
https://www.figma.com/file/KD9NdsxXoxoAh7asikH1GPng/Figma-design-templates
Made with Mobile design system for Figma. Dedicated to accelerate your prototyping and speed up the development time.
Features
• 250+ components and 100+ app screens as components library for Figma.
• Smart architecture for a few-clicks customization
• Guided with descriptive documentation / onboarding
• Made to fit for both of desktop & mobile applications
• Material guidelines followed + custom design modules
• Perfect organized for quick prototyping using Figma 'Instance' features
