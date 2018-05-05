Any Responsive Design workflows with Sketch + Framer?

It´s 2018 and we´re still designing different screens to communicate responsive behaviors (Desktop, Tablet, Mobile). As a Sketch user, my current solution is linking artboards with Anima Auto Layout, but it is still very unstable. The other solution is building everything on Framer from scratch. Do you know any other workflows to tackle this? Hopefully Stackwell arrives soon.