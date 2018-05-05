Best way/tool to collaborate with content strategist

Hey folks, I'm wondering how do you efficiently collaborate with content strategist. I'm a designer and my current process is that I will finish my mockups in sketch, and share it with my content person and PM so they can continue to work on the contents. However, it's hard to incorporate those updated contents back into the mocks (since I can easily have 50+ screens), so our team decided to keep the deliverables separate: developers will refer to my mocks for design and refer to a google doc for final content strings.

I'm not sure if this is the most efficient way to collaborate and wonder if our talented designers out there have better ways/ideas. Please share your thoughts!