I'm not happy with Sketch

Before my rant, Tom Reinert come up with a clever trick to make your protos act more 'native'-ish.

But the thing is such basic thing should be a native action instead of a workaround. And lately, I'm REALLY unhappy with sketch. I've been using it since from the 'grey' diamond version (2.3 or something) It's constantly crashing, acting seriously weird. I'm aware that it's much better than Adobe and focused on UI, plugins blah blah.

I admit sketch is a life saver. But I feel like Bohemian coding digging their own grave. For the sake of realism, let's just take off pink optimistic dribbble glasses and stop praising for a second. (and I hope bohemian coding actually cares about their users and listens to them)

If it wasn't affecting my workload, I wouldn't bother creating this thread. And to be honest, every update it's a big letdown since they've changed their pricing model. And to be honest, I feel like I'm overpaying for a beta tool.

Anyway, I'll try to point out the stuff that I'm disappointed. So basically this is both an open letter to bohemian coding and a dialogue with fellow DN users.

Performance There's no performance. I'm trying to be polite as I could on this one. It's shit. Even I have the highest specced MacBook money can buy, the program works terribly. Even dragging a grey ugly square on an empty file while no program is running is laggy. No, it's not my computer. Even figma (with tons of other tabs running at bg) runs much smoother. I don't believe "performance imporvement" notes on updates real anymore. They maybe just put there to make the list look longer.

Colour Management Anything with colour is terrible on sketch and the update for that was a joke. Your eye dropper tool shouldn't depend on your MONITOR's colour profile... I mean wtf? Yeah, I'm sure you weren't aware of that. Open a jpg with finder. Pick a colour with eyedropper. Move the jpg to another monitor and pick the colour from there. Even the hex code changes. (I've tried this on dell, LG and samsung none of them were 4k. But on 4k dell ultrasharp it works fine. but still...)

Colour Tool You definitely redesign/rework your colour tool. Even thinking about your colour picker window makes me want to cry. It's a design application, not a presentation tool. There should be a dedicated space for colour and it should be much more complicated than just tiny squares that you can access their hex IF you select them.

Gradients Well, I don't gradient in sketch IF it's going to be a huge one with transparency (and if it's going to be subtle one) Bandings everywhere.

Updates This is the first application that I don't want to update immediately. You're releasing a beta version and charging yearly and I just can't believe that you can't test your applications before release. So basically, it's a thing to not to update if there's a new update released. That should be the opposite you know. It's a bloody update...

Unreliability Let me give a fresh example. Today, I copied a basic dropdown symbol. And switched to another file which had the exact same artboard size, contents etc. without the symbol i've copied. When I pasted it, sketch placed it somewhere random. Selecting an artboard or zooming in and pasting is a solution for randomness but I just wanted to challenge the app and kept pasting the same dropdown without touching anything. Every single paste was random. There's no pattern either. The app throwing away at random locations within the viewport. I know this is a rare case but still, I can have this bug a couple of times every month.

Artboards Technically they're just visible groups. I find it pretty awkward. I mean I shouldn't be able to 'delete' an artboard by ungrouping it. I can work inside a white square instead if I'd want to have such thing. Can also add some drop shadow to that box if I feel fanct lol

Smart Guides With every new feature introduced to sketch, guides are suffering. Those were huge time savers when they were first introduced but now they're suffering between symbols and all other new stuff. Also, even though disabling smart guides, why do they still keep working? There are a couple of times I had to do some fine tunings and boost performance but even though they're 'disabled' they still keep working at the background and keep snapping. So hiding them is not actually hides smart guides. It's a toggle that tricks user that they're disabled.

Prototype We already had marvel (and sadly invision) why do you need to bloat the app? Maybe you should have picked marvel to work with in the first place instead of a typical marketing-fueled American company. Tbh I'm not surprised that they're trying to release their own version of sketch. And sadly, most of the companies are going to switch to them in a few yrs UNLESS you come up with a bright new idea. Maybe a web-based sketch? Oh, wait, sketch was just keynote on steroids.

Community Create a community dammit. Just open up a forum and take some responsibility to listen to the actual problems and feature requests of your users. I never see your team getting involved anywhere. There's figma, marvel, atomic and they're literally even on DN. It's a great feeling giving them immediate feedback DIRECTLY. Heck, even Adobe is on DN. But where are you? Seriously, you're not Google you can't just ignore your users. And also pls stop replying emails with such robotic tones. I knew that I could share a couple of pints with you after work. You should be here with your users.

Sorry for the wall of text but I needed to get these off my chest for a long time.