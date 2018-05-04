Pen or pencil when sketching?
2 hours ago from Erik Bue, Product Designer @ Facebook
Asking the important questions, I know.
whichever is closer
Graphite stick! My latest discovery in a small stationery store.
Pen usually if I want to hash out a quick sketch or small project, pencil if I'm working on a more complex, larger project that has many details or pieces to it.
