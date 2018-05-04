Pen or pencil when sketching?

Product Designer @ Facebook

Asking the important questions, I know.

  • Oykun YilmazOykun Yilmaz, 1 minute ago

    whichever is closer

  • M. W., a minute ago

    Graphite stick! My latest discovery in a small stationery store.

  • Susanna Yee, a minute ago

    Pen usually if I want to hash out a quick sketch or small project, pencil if I'm working on a more complex, larger project that has many details or pieces to it.

