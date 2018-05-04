Solid tips for creating a design portfolio (getcloudapp.com)
41 minutes ago from Chris Gallello, Founder at Purple
Thanks for sharing Chris!
I review a bunch of portfolios in my spare time, so I've seen ones that are great vs ones that are bad. Thought a lot of the advice in here was spot on. Figured I'd share this for those who are in the middle of that portfolio journey...
Speaking of which - one thing that I've been meaning to put together. Does anyone know of a library of "good" portfolios? I always want to share good ones with folks I'm helping out but of course, I haven't saved any of the great ones I've seen when I really should have.
