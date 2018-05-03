56 How to use design sprints to push your company roadmap (medium.com)38 minutes ago from Lindsay Grizzard, Interaction DesignerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now