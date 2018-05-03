1 comment
Kevin Yun, 10 minutes ago
Hey everyone,
We're launching IntroJoy (https://introjoy.com), an easier way to make double opt-in intros.1
We decided to build this after learning how there were people out there making hundreds to thousands of intros every year, but without an efficient tool. IntroJoy is a simple app that uses your Gmail account to minimize the hassle of making double opt-in intros.
It's mobile-friendly, has no dependencies, supports forwardable intros2 and email open/click tracking.
Would love your thoughts!
1What is a double opt-in email intro?
