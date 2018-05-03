1 comment

    Hey everyone,

    We're launching IntroJoy (https://introjoy.com), an​​ easier way to make double opt-in intros.1

    We decided to build this after learning how there were people out there making hundreds to thousands of intros every year, but without an efficient tool. IntroJoy is a simple app that uses your Gmail account to minimize the hassle of making double opt-in intros.

    It's mobile-friendly, has no dependencies, supports forwardable intros2 and email open/click tracking.

    Would love your thoughts!

    1What is a double opt-in email intro?

    2What is a forwardable intro?

