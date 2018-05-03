23 Psychology + design: Gestalt principles you can use as design solutions (uxdesign.cc)41 minutes ago from Pasquale Vitiello, Front-end DeveloperLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now