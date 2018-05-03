23 Universal app UI inspirations for different screen sizes? 23 hours ago from Jonathan Lo, Interactive designerAre there any websites where I can find nice examples of app UI in different screen sizes?Similar to mediaquerie.es but for app designs.Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
