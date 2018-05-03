Is it just me or do all new tech websites look like Stripe?
9 hours ago from Cally Krueger, Digital Designer
That is all.
It's not you.
examples?
Have a scan through here: https://www.pages.xyz/
There's other examples dotted around that use v similar colour pallets https://mentorola.com/
