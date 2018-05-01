Get Modular—A Free Android UI Kit for Framer (framer.com)
2 hours ago from Edoardo Mercati, Product Designer @ Framer
2 hours ago from Edoardo Mercati, Product Designer @ Framer
Hey, designers!
We're excited to introduce Modular, a brand new Android UI Kit that we made to help you kickstart your next native project in Framer. The kit includes tons of material design elements like toggles, keyboards, and sliders that you can easily copy and paste and then customize as you see fit. They’ll automatically adapt to any screen size to boot.
Enjoy!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now