Pure CSS Francine (github.com)
6 hours ago from David Barker, Designer / Developer, ✪ DN Moderator
6 hours ago from David Barker, Designer / Developer, ✪ DN Moderator
I give up.
Yeah, I quit.
Her work is incredible, have seen a few of the completed pieces.
... yeah, but why?
What's wrong with showing the F off?
But have you got floats to consistently work?
I love the IE9 rendition.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now