How do you describe the benefit of UX design?
5 hours ago from Robert Williams, Owner, Folyo
I think a lot of us would agree that non-designers care (or should care) about having great design in their life because it helps make their life easier.
So how do you describe the benefit of great UX design to businesses in a few words? What's the main benefit of having a great UX?
