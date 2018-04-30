How do you describe the benefit of UX design?

I think a lot of us would agree that non-designers care (or should care) about having great design in their life because it helps make their life easier.

So how do you describe the benefit of great UX design to businesses in a few words? What's the main benefit of having a great UX?

  • louie solomonlouie solomon, 1 hour ago

    To put it very briefly, without the use of UX design practices, you're designing based on assumptions rather than empirical data.

    It is impossible to create experiences for your users without gathering real world information, designing based on gathered information, and testing your hypotheses.

    • Robert Williams, 1 hour ago

      Interesting! So the benefit in investing in UX design is that a business gets to: stop guessing about how to improve the experience a customer has, and therefore makes improving it cheaper because a higher percentage of effort is successful?

      When does a business benefit most by caring about this (improving the customer experience)? Is there a calculation a business can make to ensure that UX design project will be profitable?

  • Jarrod DrysdaleJarrod Drysdale, 1 hour ago

    Communicating the value of UX can be tricky for some clients, because they are suspicious the designer is just adding bloat to the project to raise fees. They want the final result, but don't understand that UX methods are key to getting there.

    For them, I find the best way to teach this is to connect the process to the outcome. Doing user research will help you improve your conversion rate, or user testing will help you find which areas of the app need better onboarding to reduce your churn. Etc.

    Other clients don't even care about metrics, as bizarre as that sounds. They're purely just trying to buy a nice design or hire a designer to bring their vision to life. In those cases, UX is a tougher sell but it's still doable if you don't call it UX—I just use these techniques as part of my process without adding extra phases or fees. It's just part of what I do. Avoiding that conversation can help with these kinds of clients.

    • Robert Williams, 1 hour ago

      Awesome!

      Is "UX design" something that only applies to software/apps? Or is UX design/thinking something you can apply to any type of product, experience, or service?

      • Matt WelchMatt Welch, 1 minute ago

        UX typically applies to software and apps as most products seems to have some digital aspect to them. UX design really does relate to all types of products or experience as it's short for"User Experience design." Any site/product/service/experience can benefit from the insights gained from research and knowing the userbase.

