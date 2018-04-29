Designer News API?
23 hours ago from M S
Hey DN,
I've been on the lookout to get access to the DN API for the past two weeks with no luck. I've tried to reach out to both DN and a moderator/admin here but no answers. So, i'm wondering if anyone here could point me in the right direction, give me a mail adress where I could get a reply or if it's even still useable for the public?
Thanks a bunch!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now