Designer News API?

23 hours ago from

Hey DN,

I've been on the lookout to get access to the DN API for the past two weeks with no luck. I've tried to reach out to both DN and a moderator/admin here but no answers. So, i'm wondering if anyone here could point me in the right direction, give me a mail adress where I could get a reply or if it's even still useable for the public?

Thanks a bunch!

  • Raul Dronca, 5 hours ago

    Designer News API

    • M S, 5 hours ago

      Sorry, this is not what i'm asking for. This is the documentation, but I can't use it unless I get an access token / secret / id from anyone at DN as it's also written in the docs.

      • Yasen DimovYasen Dimov, 4 hours ago

        It does clearly states in the second chapter:

        Please send an email to hello@designernews.co to request your API credentials, along with the email associated with your Designer News account, your intended usage, and an optional callback URI.

        • M S, 2 hours ago

          Yes, that is correct. Maybe I was a bit unclear in my post. I said that i've already messaged them without any luck or response for more than a good while. And I fully understand that they get a lot of emails, but i'm more asking if there's an alternative way to get a hold of someone who could help me get access to it.

