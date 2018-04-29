Adobe Illustrator vs XD for animation-heavy project (After Effects/Bodymovin'/Lottie)

4 hours ago from , Interaction Designer

I'm about to start a new mobile project that will be light on the total number of screens and have a pretty compact design library, but it will be very heavy in animation. We will be using After Effects and Bodymovin'/Lottie quite a bit to deliver production animation and also as a primary method of expression/prototyping (there will be a bit of Framer work for any interaction-focused prototypes and some user testing, but the bulk of the design review will be in video format).

We generally design in Sketch but, for this project, we're considering designing in Illustrator for the sake of a streamlined AE flow. I realize XD is more adept at screen layout & UX design, but I'm wary of the apparent gap between XD, AI and AE. (https://helpx.adobe.com/xd/help/working-with-external-assets.html#illustrator)

Is my concern valid? Interested to know the experience others have had designing in XD when heavier AE animation work is required.

2 comments

  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 23 minutes ago

    I think a lot of it will depend on your comfort level with Illustrator. Illustrator is very capable in the right hands. XD honestly doesn’t do a whole lot right now. The prototyping is fairly basic, and its drawing abilities are weak compared to Illustrator. Symbols in XD are lacking, too (you can’t yet resize individual instances without affecting all other instances). If you want to build high level prototypes with basic interactions, XD is a good choice. But then, so is Sketch. Flinto’s a great choice as well.

    It’s also worth mentioning that Illustrator is colour managed. XD isn’t. That’s a huge concern, especially when you get to the production end of the process. Illustrator isn’t perfect though — if you plan on using a lot of bitmap assets in the project, then exporting them from Illustrator is noticeably worse quality than most other tools (poor quality shape antialiasing, gradient banding, other issues). If they’re going to be predominately vector and Ai → AE → Lottie, then all should be good, quality wise.

    Having said that, if you have all the parts built in almost any tool, and if you have Ai and AE installed, it should be possible to get everything into AE. It’ll honestly come down to the volume of assets and which part of the process you want to be easy.

    1 point
  • A B, 1 minute ago

    Or... continue to use Sketch with Keyshape for animations / prototyping with Lottie export. That would be my preferred flow.

    I would not use Ai for production layout and that's coming from an Illustrator fan. Everything from artboard control to export options is just clunky in comparison to Sketch, to the point of being frustrating.

    Keyshape is a total gem by the way. There's a 2 week demo, so no excuse for not checking it out ;)

    0 points