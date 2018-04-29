Adobe Illustrator vs XD for animation-heavy project (After Effects/Bodymovin'/Lottie)

I'm about to start a new mobile project that will be light on the total number of screens and have a pretty compact design library, but it will be very heavy in animation. We will be using After Effects and Bodymovin'/Lottie quite a bit to deliver production animation and also as a primary method of expression/prototyping (there will be a bit of Framer work for any interaction-focused prototypes and some user testing, but the bulk of the design review will be in video format).

We generally design in Sketch but, for this project, we're considering designing in Illustrator for the sake of a streamlined AE flow. I realize XD is more adept at screen layout & UX design, but I'm wary of the apparent gap between XD, AI and AE. (https://helpx.adobe.com/xd/help/working-with-external-assets.html#illustrator)

Is my concern valid? Interested to know the experience others have had designing in XD when heavier AE animation work is required.