Twist — team communication
1 day ago from Marc Edwards, Founder at Bjango
I’ve been playing around with the Twist Mac and iOS apps, and they both seem exceptional. Incredibly quick, the UI makes a lot of sense, looks great and is fast to use. Twist launches in under a second on my Mac, and has all the previous messages already displayed and waiting.
This thing is glorious.
Twist is great. Have been using it with a small team to coordinate events and it's been super nice as a communication tool. It's not overwhelming like Slack, and my colleagues got used to it in no time.
I should also add that it's made by the same people behind Todoist, the To-do and productivity app, so you'll find functional integration with it if you're already using Todoist.
