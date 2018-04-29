2 comments

  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 1 day ago

    I’ve been playing around with the Twist Mac and iOS apps, and they both seem exceptional. Incredibly quick, the UI makes a lot of sense, looks great and is fast to use. Twist launches in under a second on my Mac, and has all the previous messages already displayed and waiting.

    This thing is glorious.

    1 point
  • Preshit Deorukhkar, 33 minutes ago

    Twist is great. Have been using it with a small team to coordinate events and it's been super nice as a communication tool. It's not overwhelming like Slack, and my colleagues got used to it in no time.

    I should also add that it's made by the same people behind Todoist, the To-do and productivity app, so you'll find functional integration with it if you're already using Todoist.

    0 points