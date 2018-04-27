45 Massimo — Issue #16, featuring brand identities by Collins, Moodley, Krea Studio, Team Russia, DixonBaxi, EIGA Design, and Wolff Olins. (massimo.brandpad.io)1 hour ago from Massimo 8–), Founder @ Hi, MassimoLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now