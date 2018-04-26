Ask DN: Will Figma Ever Become a CMS?

I have been thinking a lot about CMSes and my workflow as a web designer. I design and code, and I do it for fun. But I find myself sometimes building Squarespace sites just because I really enjoy their user interface. The place the spend time nowadays is Figma, I just think that right now is the best tool thus far in the game. Recently after the release of their API, I have been noticing a lot of chat among my friends about the possibility of Figma becoming a CMS or connecting to a CMS. The whole web development landscape could change. What do you guys think?