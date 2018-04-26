UXPin presents: Desktop App
9 minutes ago from Krzysztof Stryjewski, Product Marketing Manager
Today we're happy to announce our brand new desktop application. Built to optimize your experience and has all the tools you know and love from the original browser version. Click here to sign up today and try it yourself. Download here for Mac or Windows.
P.S. Don't forget — internet connection is still required.
